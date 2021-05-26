World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: Jaishankar

A once-in-a-century pandemic. The end of the U.S.-led world order. Democracies in crisis around the globe. The threat of climate change growing more ominous. In its foreign relations, the United States has long addressed health challenges, but never has it confronted such a devastating disease event amidst so much geopolitical change, democratic turmoil, and environmental exigency. The COVID-19 pandemic alone would have left its mark on U.S. foreign policy. However, the United States must manage the pandemic and its aftermath in a world that power politics, ideological contestation, technological competition, and ecological vulnerability have made more dangerous. As Robert Blackwill and Thomas Wright argue, U.S. foreign policy in the wake of COVID-19 faces a "transitional moment" of "radical international uncertainty." With the pandemic still ongoing and threats to U.S. power and influence intensifying, the need to reassess U.S. engagement on global health is clear.