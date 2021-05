Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Seattle Sounders are coming off a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC and will now get ready to face the other Los Angeles franchise, as the Galaxy are coming to town on Sunday. It was a pretty balanced match between the Sounders and Los Angeles FC, with Los Angeles taking an early lead, while the Sounders pulled even at the start of the second half. Seattle destroyed Minnesota United by a massive 4-0 at home in the premiere and they will look to keep it up against the Galaxy. Seattle have only lost 2 of their last 15 home matches against the Galaxy (9 wins, 2 losses, 4 draws).