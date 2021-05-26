newsbreak-logo
Rich Murray Set to Release New Album This Summer

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger / Songwriter Rich Murray has a new album in the works to be released this summer. The album will feature a great mixture of originals and some crowd favorite covers from Rich’s current solo set. His career has spanned several decades and several genres of music through the years, but in the end Rich says “I’m a bluesman at heart.” Rich plays some harmonica and slide guitar leads on this record that will confirm the blues connection is real and heart felt, not to mention the soulful sound of his voice. Meanwhile, he has also tried to convey his southern “hillbilly” side making this album a truly unique effort to not sound like anyone else. He has joined forces with Dane Clark from the John Mellencamp band who plays drums and various other instruments on the album, as well as co-producing every single track in the comfort of Dane’s personal studio. “We used a lot of top tier players to get the sound we were seeking for each individual song” says Murray. Troye Kinnett (also from the Mellencamp band) played accordion on several of the tracks, which helped set the tone for the Americana vibe very nicely.

www.thecountrynote.com
