Former Sen. John Warner, Once Married to Elizabeth Taylor, Dead at 94. Warner's death was confirmed by his longtime chief of staff on May 26. The former senator and Navy secretary died on May 25 of heart failure at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. After being elected to the Senate in 1978, Warner, a Republican, served five terms. He was also Elizabeth Taylor's sixth husband. They were married from 1976 to 1982. Upon hearing the news, Sen. Tim Kaine said, "Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend.". I came to know John McCain, Carl Levin, and so many others who served with him and attested to his integrity and outsized influence in a body he loved so dearly, Sen. Tim Kaine, via Twitter.