Cancer

8 States Join Push to Allow Cancer Patients to Use Compound Found in Magic Mushrooms – How Can Psilocybin Help?

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
survivornet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of state attorneys just backed cancer patients in a suit against the DEA asking for permission to use psilocybin in end-of-life care. Psilocybin is a compound naturally found in psychedelic mushrooms. The compound has been shown to help people dealing with anxiety/depression and feelings of hopelessness that may...

www.survivornet.com
