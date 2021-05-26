8 States Join Push to Allow Cancer Patients to Use Compound Found in Magic Mushrooms – How Can Psilocybin Help?

A Seattle doctor hoping to expand access to psilocybin mushrooms for terminally ill cancer patients is taking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to court over the agency’s recent denial of an application to legally use the psychedelic in end-of-life treatment. Attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, arguing that DEA’s denial of the application was unfounded. They’re asking judges to throw out the decision and force the agency to “expeditiously reconsider and accommodate valid requests made from qualified health providers for the therapeutic use of the eligible investigation drug psilocybin.” “It is a first-of-its-kind lawsuit,” lead attorney Kathyn Tucker said on a press call on Tuesday. “The case is about seeking to ensure that patients with serious, life-threatening illness are able to realize the promise of state and federal right-to-try laws and access psilocybin for therapeutic.” The push to expand patient access began last year, when Dr. Sunil Aggarwal, who specializes in end-of-life care, began searching for a legal way to obtain psilocybin for treating patients. In November, he began applying to state and federal regulators for approval to cultivate psilocybin mushrooms and use them in treatment. “We know that it’s a naturally occurring substance that we can cultivate safely, we know how to dose it and there’s really good reason to believe it can help,” Aggarwal told Marijuana Moment at the time. Aggarwal’s team argues that psilocybin should be made available under state and federal right-to-try laws, relatively new policies that give patients with terminal conditions the opportunity to try investigational medications that have not been approved for general use. Washington state adopted a right-to-try law in 2017. President Donald Trump signed the federal Right to Try Act the following year. Dozens of other states have also passed right-to-try laws.…