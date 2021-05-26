Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Yonit Levy of Channel 12

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a special pleasure to be here with my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar. It’s wonderful to have him at the State Department, and very important as well because the United States and India are working together on so many of the most important challenges of our time and ones that are having a profound impact on the lives of our citizens. And we are united in confronting COVID-19 together, we’re united in dealing with the challenge posed by climate change, and we are partnered together directly through the Quad and other institutions at the United Nations in dealing with many of the challenges that we face in the region and around the world.