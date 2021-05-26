Cancel
Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Yonit Levy of Channel 12

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, welcome. Thank you very much for talking to us today. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hi. Good to be with you. QUESTION: This isn’t – you’re of course not a stranger to the region. This is far from being your first time here, but it’s the first time as Secretary of State. And I wanted to begin by asking you about the ceasefire. I mean, you seem to be in this cycle of every couple of years having a short but devastating war between Israel and Hamas, and of course, the U.S. played a constructive role in bringing about a ceasefire.

www.state.gov
Golda Meir
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Alternate Prime Minister/Defense Minister Benjamin “Benny” Gantz Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hello, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Defense Minister Gantz to the State Department. We had an opportunity to spend some time together in Israel just a week or so ago. Very happy today to have the opportunity to pursue that conversation, to talk about the United States enduring commitment to Israel security, to talk about some of the needs that Israel has in that regard; also to talk about the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to and reconstruction for Gaza and for the Palestinians living there and to look across the board at the many issues that we have on our agenda.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Blinken’s visit to Jerusalem underlines contention regarding the Palestinians and Iran

If body language is any indicator, then last week’s meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not go as well as they intended during their joint press conference. While they openly discussed issues pertaining to Gaza and the Palestinians, it is without a doubt that in their earlier private meeting, they discussed the issue of Iran as well.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone. I am delighted to have the vice president and foreign minister here with us today. The partnership between the United States and Colombia is absolutely vital. We work together on so many different issues and in so many different ways, and it’s a particular pleasure this morning to have an opportunity for us to continue that work, to deepen the partnership on many challenges, I think some opportunities as well, and I very much look forward to the conversation. Welcome.
NBC News

Secretary Blinken vows to rebuild U.S. ties with Palestinians

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt after talks with Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas, vowing to rebuild ties and offering economic assistance to the occupied territory. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella explains how the U.S. could play a role in securing lasting peace in the region and whether Secretary Blinken has achieved the goals of his trip.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh bin Zayed

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. The Secretary and Foreign Minister expressed their support for the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict and discussed the need to explore new paths to achieve peace. The Secretary also raised the importance of reconstruction efforts in Gaza.
POTUSNew York Post

Antony Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel at Netanyahu meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he also said the administration will work to develop “assistance and investment” for Palestinians. It was the first meeting between the two since last week’s cease-fire brokered...
U.S. Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Antony Blinken busy to drum up ‘international support’ for Gaza

It looks as if Anthony Blinken and his nominal boss Joe Biden are willing to take a chance, without the slightest evidence it will succeed, on the possibility that the PA will manage to find a way to distribute aid money to NGOs and individuals in Gaza while keeping Hamas at arm’s length. Writes Hugh Fitzgerald.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated today in the virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial hosted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Secretary Blinken discussed the upcoming NATO Summit and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to NATO, highlighting the Administration’s priority to revitalize our alliances. The Secretary expressed support for Secretary General Stoltenberg’s efforts to adapt the Alliance through the NATO 2030 initiative, making it more resilient and capable of confronting systemic challenges from Russia and the People’s Republic of China and responding to emerging and evolving challenges, including climate change and hybrid and cyber threats. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of Alliance partnerships, including NATO-EU cooperation, and encouraged NATO to deepen its cooperation with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea.
Fox News

Pentagon chief Austin to discuss Iran's 'malign' behavior with Israeli defense minister

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Thursday to discuss both restocking the Iron Dome and security issues posed by Iran. Gantz will also be meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Gantz’s office announced, and meetings will include talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as how to maintain Israel’s military superiority in the region.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a special pleasure to be here with my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar. It’s wonderful to have him at the State Department, and very important as well because the United States and India are working together on so many of the most important challenges of our time and ones that are having a profound impact on the lives of our citizens. And we are united in confronting COVID-19 together, we’re united in dealing with the challenge posed by climate change, and we are partnered together directly through the Quad and other institutions at the United Nations in dealing with many of the challenges that we face in the region and around the world.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

A mouthpiece for Hungary’s government leveled an antisemitic attack on Antony Blinken. Here’s why it matters.

(JTA) — It has been a traumatic time for world Jewry. If violence in Gaza and Israel were not bad enough, the fallout from the conflict has spurred physical attacks on Jews, vandalism and antisemitic rhetoric. The antisemitism this time has not been perpetrated by neo-Nazis and white nationalists but by elements of the left and pro-Palestinian protesters.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Greenlandic Premier Mute Egede, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg, And Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod At a Joint Press Availability

PREMIER EGEDE: Secretary Blinken, it has been a pleasure to have you as a guest in my country, in Greenland. This year, we will celebrate Kangerlussuaq’s 80-years anniversary. It was built by the U.S. Army Air Force in 1941. It shows as a great symbol of our shared history and the evolution of our relationship. What began as a military base is now an important civilian airport for Greenland. Kangerlussuaq also hosts the Air National Guard and the National Science Foundation, who works closely with the Greenlandic scientific communities. This is a direct result of our relation, as we saw a few minutes ago.
Fraud Crimestuipster.com

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia has an obligation to stop cyberattacks like those on the JBS meatpacking plant and the Colonial Pipeline and not "harbor criminal enterprises that engage in these attacks."

Blinken says Russia has an 'obligation' to stop ransomware attacks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN Español Wednesday that Russia has an obligation to stop cyberattacks like those on the JBS meatpacking plant and the Colonial Pipeline and not "harbor criminal enterprises that engage in these attacks." Please enable...