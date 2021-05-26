Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Let me start with a few words before taking some questions. And let me start, first of all, by congratulating the people of Jordan on the 75th anniversary of the kingdom’s independence this week. I’d very much like to thank His Majesty King Abdullah for a very warm welcome today and a very good conversation. Our time in Jordan has been brief, but we had very broad-ranging and very substantive discussions at the palace today.www.state.gov