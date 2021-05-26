newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSECRETARY BLINKEN: Let me start with a few words before taking some questions. And let me start, first of all, by congratulating the people of Jordan on the 75th anniversary of the kingdom’s independence this week. I’d very much like to thank His Majesty King Abdullah for a very warm welcome today and a very good conversation. Our time in Jordan has been brief, but we had very broad-ranging and very substantive discussions at the palace today.

www.state.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Detainees#Press Secretary#Foreign Secretary#U S Secretary#State Secretary#Additional Secretary#Hamas#Muslim#Israelis#Egyptians#Jordanians#Americans#Congress#Unrwa#Roya Tv#United Nations#Petra News Agency#Usaid#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
U.S. Politicspersecution.org

US Secretary of State Emphasizes Human Rights in Recent Visit to Egypt

– (International Christian Concern) In a May 26th meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken expressed the importance of human rights at a crucial time for religious freedom in the country. While reinforcing the partnership between Egypt and the United States, the two agreed to constructively discuss the promotion and protection of human rights for all Egyptians. However, given Egypt’s fraught relationship with human rights and religious freedom, it remains to be seen whether Secretary Blinken’s recommendations will result in progress.
Middle EastJanesville Gazette

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
Worldnewsofbahrain.com

Blinken turns to ‘effective partner’ Egypt to calm Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after holding intensive talks...
Worldthenationalnews.com

Antony Blinken praises Egyptian ceasefire mediation on Cairo visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday praised Egypt as a “real and effective partner” in ending the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. During the last stop of his Middle East tour, Mr Blinken was told by King Abdullah II in Jordan that...
POTUSNew York Post

Antony Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel at Netanyahu meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he also said the administration will work to develop “assistance and investment” for Palestinians. It was the first meeting between the two since last week’s cease-fire brokered...
U.S. Politicsdefense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts On-Camera Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: OK, a few things to get through here at the top, so bear with me. I think you saw just a little bit ago, the secretary released a short statement thanking National Guardsmen and women for their service at the Capitol complex over the last five months; truly extraordinary work, oftentimes in pretty extreme and nasty weather, but they chipped in and performed an invaluable service, and it was important for the secretary to -- to say thank you to them as they now begin to transition out of the area. Their mission is over. There's still about a thousand or so that are still in the Capitol area, but they're -- they're in the process -- their -- their whole effort now is just in the process of -- of -- of moving on back -- back home.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Garneau discussed working together on shared global challenges, including combating COVID-19, protecting the climate, and upholding the rules-based international order. Secretary Blinken expressed his appreciation for Canada’s hemispheric leadership in promoting stability and democracy in Nicaragua and Haiti. They also spoke about ending arbitrary detentions in state-to-state relations and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Finally, they discussed ongoing intensive efforts to bring an end to the violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.
PalestineUN News Centre

Human Rights Council Opens Special Session on “the Grave Human Rights Situation in the OPT”, Speakers Urge it to Establish an International Commission of Inquiry – Press Release

Video (United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights statement) video (1st Meeting – 30th Special Session of Human Rights Council) The Human Right Council this morning opened its special session on “the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. It heard calls from speakers for the Council to establish an independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a special pleasure to be here with my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar. It’s wonderful to have him at the State Department, and very important as well because the United States and India are working together on so many of the most important challenges of our time and ones that are having a profound impact on the lives of our citizens. And we are united in confronting COVID-19 together, we’re united in dealing with the challenge posed by climate change, and we are partnered together directly through the Quad and other institutions at the United Nations in dealing with many of the challenges that we face in the region and around the world.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Inaudible) it’s wonderful to be here. Very much looking forward to the work that we will do both bilaterally and also in the context of the Arctic Council. I have to tell you, as we discussed on the phone – we had the opportunity to talk as well through the – at the NATO meetings – we are very focused on reinvigorating our closest alliances and partnerships and also our engagement in multilateral institutions, and being here really represents both aspects of that effort. A remarkably strong alliance with you and Iceland across so many different levels. You’ve been such a strong voice for human rights, a leader on dealing with climate change, and, of course, a very strong ally in NATO. I know we’re going to have time to talk about all of that and more, as well as getting into the Arctic Council tomorrow. So it’s wonderful to be here and thank you for the very warm reception.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
WorldNPR

Antony Blinken In Iceland To Protect U.S. Interest In The Arctic

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been working the phones to try to calm the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. So far, he is not ready to jump on a plane to the region for face to face diplomacy. But he is on the road, protecting America's interest in the Arctic. NPR's Michele Kelemen is traveling with him.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

A mouthpiece for Hungary’s government leveled an antisemitic attack on Antony Blinken. Here’s why it matters.

(JTA) — It has been a traumatic time for world Jewry. If violence in Gaza and Israel were not bad enough, the fallout from the conflict has spurred physical attacks on Jews, vandalism and antisemitic rhetoric. The antisemitism this time has not been perpetrated by neo-Nazis and white nationalists but by elements of the left and pro-Palestinian protesters.