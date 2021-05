It has been discovered by Japanese PC Mania that the ZOTAC FireStorm overclocking utility already lists unreleased graphics cards. By far the most interesting part of this ‘leak’ is the appearance of RTX 3090 Ti. So far we have not heard anything about this SKU, which leads us to believe that it may simply be a placeholder. In any other case, this would be the first trace of this new SKU. The update arrives just in time NVIDIA is set to announce its new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti models.