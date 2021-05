HSHS St Joseph's Hospital Highland issued the following announcement on May 10. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family in Greenville are celebrating National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 9-15) as an opportunity to thank and recognize all the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy. St. Joseph’s Breese and Highland and Holy Family are extremely proud of the team of colleagues who comprise our ministries and recognize the important role they play in providing excellent care to patients and our communities. After the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to thank, recognize and celebrate that we have these health care professionals in our communities.