Wilderness trout removal project stalls pending review

By Brett French
Missoulian
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project to remove rainbow trout from a wilderness stream to protect native cutthroat trout in Yellowstone National Park is being postponed following delays generated by Montana legislation and a re-examination of fisheries statutes. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks — in collaboration with the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the...

