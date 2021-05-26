Cancel
Animals

Yellowstone seeks info on woman shown too close to grizzlies

By Billings Gazette
Missoulian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are seeking information on a woman being charged by a grizzly in a video posted online. Park visitors are required to maintain a distance of 100 yards from bears in the park. The bear that bluff charged appeared to be a female with yearling cubs.

missoulian.com
#Grizzly Bears#Grizzlies#Yellowstone National Park#Info#The National Park Service#U S Park Rangers#Park Visitors#Roaring Mountain#Yearling Cubs#Parking#Mid 30#Brown Hair#Video#Comedian Jake Adams#Online
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourist Charged By Grizzly Bear

The day after the Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued a number of tips to stay safe around grizzly bears, a video emerged of a Yellowstone Tourist being charged by a grizzly bear. NBC Montana shared the footage to Twitter on Wednesday morning. MORE: Wyoming Game And Fish Says The...
Animalseastidahonews.com

Hiker injured by grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A visitor to Yellowstone National Park received injuries from a grizzly bear while hiking alone Friday. Park officials say the 39-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail near Mammoth Hot Springs. The attack occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road, according to a park news release.
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Yellowstone ranger scares bear after bluff charge in dramatic video

BILLINGS – Dramatic online video of a large grizzly bear charging a Yellowstone National Park ranger on May 28 has been circulating online, gathering more than half a million views. The images show the ranger shouting and gesturing at people to move back and signaling cars to halt when the...
AnimalsStar-Tribune

Hiker suffers significant injuries in bear encounter at Yellowstone

A hiker suffered significant injuries Friday morning when he encountered a bear at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said. The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believed were two grizzlies, the park said in a press release.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Comedian could face prosecution for hitting a golf ball in Yellowstone

A comedian could face prosecution after he illegally played golf in a string of national parks.Jake Adams apologised for his antics in places like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore, after he came under investigation from national park officials.Mr Adams carried out and filmed the sporty stunt as part of an attempt to hit golf shots in all 50 US states in just 30 days.“I just never realized the magnitude of hitting a golf ball in any of our national parks,” he said on Instagram, where he had posted video before removing it.Now he could face a fine or...
AnimalsPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Yellowstone Grizzly Mom Wants a Break But Cubs Won’t Let Her

If you're a mom, you know life isn't easy. The same goes for grizzlies as a new video share shows that it's hard to get some time to yourself when you have little ones. Yellowstone Wolf Tracker is one of the groups that does tours around the park which means they often encounter some fun wildlife moments. This would fall into that category as it shows a grizzly mom trying to get a good back scratch while her cubs just want to nurse.
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

Yellowstone Rangers Investigating Ill-Conceived Grizzly Bear Photoshoot

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident that could have easily turned grisly. Viral video from May 10 shows an unidentified woman approaching a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs at the park’s Roaring Mountain. The video ― posted by witness Darcie Addington, who did not know the woman ― shows the woman holding up her phone, apparently taking photos of the bears.
Animalsyellowstoneinsider.com

First 2021 Yellowstone bear incident reported

The first 2021 Yellowstone bear incident has been reported to National Park Service officials, as a solo hiker was attacked while hiking on Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident happened yesterday morning (May 28). A 39-year-old male was hiking alone when he encountered what he believed to...
AnimalsSheridan Media

Solo hiker injured by bear on Beaver Ponds Trail

On the morning of Friday, May 28, a male, age 39, sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road. According to Yellowstone National Park, the male...
AnimalsKGO

Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park

WYOMING -- A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera. In the footage, people nearby can be heard gasping as the bear charged toward the woman while she was holding up her phone in the Grand Loop Road area earlier this week. The bear suddenly changes course and retreats as the woman quickly walks away.
Animalsoilcity.news

Yellowstone hiker injured in reported grizzly attack Friday morning

Yellowstone National Park officials have released preliminary information about a reported grizzly attack in the Mammoth Hot Springs area of the park. Yellowstone officials say that the attack happened during the mornign hours of Friday, May 28, 2021. A 39-year-old hiker is said to have sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail.
Animalsexplorebigsky.com

Yellowstone pressing charges following bear encounter

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/26/21. If you’ve been to Yellowstone National Park, you’ve probably noticed the signage and educational brochures asking visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals—bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes—and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. On May 10, a video captured by another visitor caught a woman clearly disobeying these rules. As she approached the mother bear and her cubs in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, the mother bear appeared distressed and bluff charged the woman. The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in order to press charges. She is described as in her mid-30s, with brown hair and wearing black clothing. If you have information that could help, you’re asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch: call/text: 888-653-0009; online: www.nps.gov/ISB; email: nps_isb@nps.gov.