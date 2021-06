Having brought you Italy & Golf this week, one of the cherished traditions in the U.S. is gathering at the 19th Hole following a round of golf. This is the name often used to describe the restaurant and bar in the country club where the social gathering continues once the golf has ended. Although there are notable differences in Italy, both in the type of food and in the drinks that are enjoyed, the spirit of comradery is a trait that connects and unites golfers in both countries, as they raise their glasses and toast the day’s games. We hope that you enjoy our presentations of the 19th Hole food and drink with an Italian twist.