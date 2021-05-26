Milk House Debuts Ice Cream With Special Event Friday

newsbreak-logo
The Milk House in Greenville is set to debut its new ice cream at a special event Friday afternoon. According to owner Mike Turley, the ice cream launch event will be from 2 to 9 PM Friday, May 28. He said they've been working on the ice cream for about a year. The Milk House will be open from noon to 9 on Saturday. On Sunday, the Live Like Lincoln Foundation will have a special event, including an ice cream social, a cookout with Wes Pourchot, a tractor drive, and more, at the Bond County Fairgrounds in memory of Lincoln Siebert.

