Trussville, AL

Liberty leading

By GARY LLOYD
cahabasun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHewitt grad wants to be the best leader in the military she can be. Liberty Andrzejewski is seeking to become the best leader in the United States military that she can be. Andrzejewski, a 2020 Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, accepted her United States Military Academy appointment in February. The appointment means that out of a large pool of applicants, the Academy believes she is capable of graduating from the four-year program and becoming an officer in the U.S. military. She will be part of the Class of 2025 that reports — known as R-Day — to West Point on June 28.

