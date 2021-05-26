Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Crowd control

I watched the Sunday final of a PGA tournament recently in astonishment. Spectators were allowed back on the course. There were thousands of them. They followed their favorite players or roosted at a favorite hole. Near the end of the tournament, hundreds of fans overtook security to surround the leader at the 18th hole, nearly to the detriment of the golfer. It was not like anything I had ever seen in golf! There was nothing remotely resembling distancing, and one professional golfer, along with his caddie, reportedly sustained injury trying to get to the green to finish the round. People! Come on! We haven’t really lost all our social graces in so short a span of time, have we? We used to be really good at gathering in large groups!