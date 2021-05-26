Cancel
World

Pop star Sia takes up residence in a Portuguese palace

By The Art Newspaper
theartnewspaper.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal’s second city Porto has a charming new art space, the Palacete Pinto Leite, which opened last week with a show of video works by the Australian pop star Sia and the director Daniel Askill. The exhibition amply displays how the videos for pop hits like Chandelier, Elastic Heart and Cheap Thrills have garnered more than two billion views in the space of a decade, turning Sia from little-known indie act to a worldwide cult icon. The star of these videos, the prodigious teenage interpretive dancer Maddie Ziegler, is projected onto the building’s resplendent features, still visible under the dust and decay.

Sia
Maddie Ziegler
Portugal
Germany
