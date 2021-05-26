Pop star Sia takes up residence in a Portuguese palace

Will the royal family remove Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry from their website?. There has been criticism of Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, for a long time – but since the revelation of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, in March 2021, the outrage has been at absolute peak. Above all, the British are disappointed and angry at the disrespectful behavior of the couple towards the royal family in their eyes. Calls to withdraw royal titles are getting louder and louder. Opinion: Anyone who shoots against the monarchy like Harry and Meghan should not adorn themselves with their titles and certainly not take advantage of them financially. The palace is silent about the demands.