Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

UofL Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

wdrb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health will require its employees to get vaccinated. UofL Health officials said all team members, and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sept. 1. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the recommended waiting time from the final dose, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.wdrb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Flu Vaccine#Health Care Providers#Health Care Services#Health Services#Community Health#Wdrb Media#Uofl Health Officials#Employees#Vaccine Exemptions#Implementation#Guidelines#Environmental Services#Care#Disease Control#Students#Employment#Doses#Chief Medical Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Archdiocese of Louisville lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the Archdiocese of Louisville has lifted mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective immediately, anyone who received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior is not required to wear a mask during worship services or other church events. Kurtz said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Free rides to vaccine sites made easy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Getting COVID-19 information to the people that need it the most is not an easy task, but Louisville-based nonprofit Kentucky Voices for Health (KVH) has made its mission to do just that. What You Need To Know. Transportation barriers in Kentucky predate COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky Voices for...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

More than 1.9M vaccinated in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 17, 2021. Monday, May 17. Since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 452,537 cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, the state...
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

Horizon Commercial Realty welcomes three new employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three new individuals have joined the Horizon Commercial Realty team. Gehefer graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor of science in health sciences and a minor in health advocacy. Prior to joining Horizon Commercial Realty, she worked as a leasing consultant for a large property management firm and as a property manager for an apartment complex in Lexington. Gehefer will work with the property management team at HCR.
Bardstown, KYwdrb.com

City working to raise wages for Bardstown firefighters

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- At small, city fire departments, pay and retention are slipping through the cracks. The Bardstown Fire Department has an 18-person crew. New firefighters start around $30 an hour, and officials said it's hard to pay much more with the current budget. "We're losing people for higher-paying...