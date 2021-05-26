UofL Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health will require its employees to get vaccinated. UofL Health officials said all team members, and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sept. 1. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the recommended waiting time from the final dose, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.wdrb.com