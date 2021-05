A handful of Hillmen track and field athletes are climbing into the record books at Placer High School. After Thursday’s Foothill Valley League dual at Oakmont, senior Isaiah Suggs jumped into Placer’s top 10 in the history book. Not only did Suggs win the long jump at 19 feet, 2 inches, he also claimed the triple jump by touching 43-4, which puts him third in the Sac-Joaquin Section and eighth on the all-time leaderboard at Placer, a school that’s been around for more than a century.