3:21 a.m. — Oak Street, disturbance. Debra Rich, 38, of Oak Street, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct persisting. Officers responding to a 911 call learned that Rich had become upset during an argument, screaming and throwing items, then broke the windshield of a white Ford F-150 with a piece of firewood. She would not calm down and was arrested and taken to Lorain County Jail.