NDRN Applauds Congress for Introducing the Keeping All Students Safe Act
WASHINGTON, DC – The National Disability Rights Network (NDRN) applauds Congress for introducing the Keeping All Students Safe Act (KASSA) which would make it illegal for any school receiving federal funds to seclude a child or use dangerous restraint practices that restrict breathing, such as prone or supine restraint. The bill would also prohibit schools from physically restraining children, except when necessary to protect students and staff.www.ndrn.org