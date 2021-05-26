NDRN Applauds Congress for Introducing the Keeping All Students Safe Act

The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, a piece of federal legislation which has passed the House of Representatives and is gaining votes in the Senate, is the strongest effort in support of the labor movement in almost a century. One of the bill’s heaviest hitting provisions would allow workers currently misclassified as independent contractors to be classified as employees, capable of joining or forming unions and bargaining collectively. Members of today’s precariat, such as Uber drivers, would be covered by the bill, as would performing artists who earn a living working gig to gig. Many of the big performance unions, such as Actors’ Equity Association, alongside other AFL-CIO affiliates, are organizing to get the bill passed. They are getting the word out about the benefits of the bill to their members and putting pressure on Democratic senators still refusing to sign on.