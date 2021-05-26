Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale high school district warned of lawsuits over actions to implement 'equity statement' goals

By Jonathan Bilyk
Posted by 
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Hughes, president of Liberty Justice Center, discusses a lawsuit filed by the Liberty Justice Center in 2019. | Youtube screenshot. The Liberty Justice Center, a Chicago-based non-profit public interest law firm, has put a suburban school district on notice, warning of lawsuits should the district’s new “equity statement” translate into actions that violate the rights of the district’s school and staff.

cookcountyrecord.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Cook County Record

Cook County Record

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hinsdale, IL
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
City
Willowbrook, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Burr Ridge, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#High School#Racial Discrimination#Race#Reverse Discrimination#Law Schools#Public High Schools#American#Ljc#Hinsdale District 86#Hinsdale Central#Hinsdale South#District Hiring Practices#Legal Action#Equity#Discrimination Litigation#Policies#Public Institutions#Teachers#Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Cook County, ILPosted by
Cook County Record

Cook County Record

The following cases categorized as "tort(not personal injury)" were on the docket in the Circuit Court of Cook County on May 24. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:. By Cook County Record | Jun 1, 2021. The following cases categorized as "personal injury(motor...
Illinois StatePosted by
Cook County Record

IL high court denies appeal from Geneva restaurant owner challenging Pritzker's shutdown power; 'Stay tuned,' restaurant's lawyer says

The Illinois Supreme Court won’t take up a west suburban restaurant owner’s challenge to Gov. JB Pritzker’s authority to shut down indoor restaurant dining by continuously re-declaring a statewide emergency in response to COVID-19. An attorney for FoxFire restaurant, of Geneva, however, said they are continuing with their legal challenge,...
Illinois StatePosted by
Cook County Record

IL Dems move to redraw state Supreme Court district lines for first time in decades, with eye on preserving their partisan majority

Illinois Capitol, seen from steps of Illinois Supreme Court, Springfield | Jonathan Bilyk. Faced with the possibility of losing their slim majority on the Illinois Supreme Court next year, Democrats in Springfield have moved to redraw the lines for the state high court’s five districts, carving up the bulk of the state in a new way for the first time since 1963.
Illinois StatePosted by
Cook County Record

IL high court says zoning law dispute doesn't stop Dept of Ag from deciding how close marijuana growers can be to neighborhoods

Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet | Youtube screenshot. The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled the Illinois Department of Agriculture was within its power to determine marijuana cultivation centers may be sited within 2,500 feet of residential areas, unless the areas are zoned "exclusively" residential, which could allow other state agencies to interpret state laws as they see fit.
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.