Hinsdale high school district warned of lawsuits over actions to implement 'equity statement' goals
The Liberty Justice Center, a Chicago-based non-profit public interest law firm, has put a suburban school district on notice, warning of lawsuits should the district's new "equity statement" translate into actions that violate the rights of the district's school and staff.