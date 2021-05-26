Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Leading Presidential Historian Of This Era Compares Biden To Past Presidents

kosu.org
 13 days ago

NPR’s Sam Sanders recently spoke with Doris Kearns Goodwin, who is considered to be one of the leading presidential historians of this era, about how Biden compares to past presidents. She was part of a top-secret meeting the president had earlier this year at the start of his presidency with...

www.kosu.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Sanders
Person
Doris Kearns Goodwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Wbur Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Podcast
Related
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Kamala Harris and the Worsening Job of Vice President

Kamala Harris has been vilified by critics on the right, but the people who may end up detesting her most are not conservatives or even contemporaries. They are future vice presidents, who will curse her for loading up the office with heavy burdens. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for 'Putting America Last,' Says He's 'Worse Than I Ever Was'

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden for "putting America last" and insisted that he's "worse than I ever was." Speaking at the North Carolina GOP State Convention, Trump criticized the current Democratic president for reversing a slew of his immigration policies, allegedly tanking the economy, and pushing ahead with his "radical socialist" agenda.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Black Enterprise

President Biden Taps V.P. Kamala Harris To Take Lead On Voting Rights

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris with the two biggest fights in his administration, immigration and now voting rights. Biden announced Harris will take the lead days before she’s slated to travel to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss curbing migration to the United States with their leaders. The dual-edged sword puts Harris in a tough spot of dealing with a major foreign issue and a major domestic one, but Biden believes Harris is up to the challenge.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Biden opposes a presidential commission for Jan. 6

President Biden has decided against appointing his own commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and will instead increase pressure on Congress to establish a committee, White House officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Some House Democrats suggested Biden create a presidential commission after Senate Republicans blocked the establishment of...
Boone County, MObocojo.com

President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

President Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn’t really fair. Today’s economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like roads and bridges. In fact, the Cambridge Dictionary defines “infrastructure” as the “basic systems and services that a country or organization uses in order to work effectively.” This definition opens up the concept of infrastructure to include the things that make society function — allowing workers to do their jobs, businesses to grow, and people to transfer knowledge and information. The traditional examples of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and railways are hugely important. The delays caused by traffic jams alone cost the economy more than $120 billion every year in lost productivity.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
POTUSNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

MORGAN SHINKLE: Hey, y'all. This is Morgan Shinkle (ph) from Colonial Heights, Va. And today is a very special day for my family. This evening my son is going to graduate from preschool, and this will be our first in-person school event since February of 2020. This podcast was recorded at...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Political winds shift against Biden

The atmosphere is changing fast for President Biden . Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to weakening the filibuster has thrown the president’s legislative agenda into flux. The COVID-19 vaccination push has hit serious resistance, meaning Biden could fail to meet a key benchmark for the first time. And the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Is Pete Buttigieg Doing?

Pete Buttigieg stopped on a spring afternoon to pet an Amtrak-police dog on his way to greet the conductor and the rest of the crew. We were somewhere between Raleigh and Greensboro, North Carolina, traveling between two events aimed at promoting the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. Although Buttigieg came closer to being the Democratic presidential nominee than senators and governors with decades more experience, this is what most of his days as Joe Biden’s secretary of transportation look like: He’s notable enough to have a security escort, but not significant enough to have the train employees stand up when he stops in on their break.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."
Presidential ElectionRegister-Guard

Biden’s weekends

President Joe Biden has spent fewer weekends in the White House than any modern American president. I think that’s a good thing. He has gone to Camp David as many weekends as he has stayed in Washington (five). He has returned to his home in Wilmington almost twice as often, weekending in Delaware nine times.
POTUSCBS News

Biden rules out creating presidential January 6 commission

President Biden has ruled out creating a presidential commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the Capitol because he believes Congress should be the one to investigate, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the assault....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Trump, Mike Lindell and why the August election conspiracy should worry Republicans

In late May, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, "War Room," and said: "Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August." He also said that eventually even liberals such as Rachel Maddow would admit that the election was stolen. Lindell's bizarre theory is that all Team Trump needs is a shred of proof of election fraud to overturn the entire election. Trump and others are watching the Republican-backed audit in Arizona because they believe in a "domino theory" — if Arizona ballots can be proven to be fraudulent, election results in other battleground states that President Joe Biden won can also be overturned.