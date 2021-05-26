Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Comfort dogs live up to their name in visit to Northeast

northeast.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. – College students have plenty on their minds in the month of May – finals, commencement, applying for jobs, and a pandemic, among other things. But four special visitors to Northeast Community College recently allowed students to let their cares slip away for a short period of time.

Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
California Stateruralradio.com

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.” The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father. Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Norfolk residents invited to pain the city, deadline approaching

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Monday, May 17 is the last day the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications for a large project to paint the city of Norfolk. Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk Area, supported this second revamping project as a way to boost business and pride.
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Midwest Bank opens new facility in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Midwest Bank is opening a new facility in Norfolk, the company announced Monday. The new location at 2601 W. Cooper Drive on the southwest corner of 25th Street & Hwy 275 in Norfolk will serve as Midwest Bank’s corporate headquarters. It houses support staff for the company's eleven bank locations across Eastern Nebraska as well as two Redstone Bank locations in Colorado.
Norfolk, NEFremont Tribune

Northeast Community College waiving tuition costs for summer courses

Students hoping to get a jump on college or to further their education this summer can enroll at Northeast Community College for free. The community college based in Norfolk said waiving tuition costs this summer is aimed at getting students back on track following the coronavirus pandemic. "Many students took...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Norfolk, NEnortheast.edu

Preparing for Commencement

NORFOLK, Neb. - Beth Carlson, veterans educational benefits administrative assistant at Northeast Community College (right), gives Kelsie Eledge, of Randolph, with her gown and mortar board that she will wear in an upcoming commencement ceremony at the College. Northeast will hold six commencement ceremonies on Fri., May 21, and Sat.,...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Flower farm survives historic winter, pandemic

NORFOLK, Neb. - Despite a complicated year, a flower farm manages to survive one of the worst winters in state history, and the pandemic. "As a small business, yes we were very fortunate," said Lori Petsche, owner of Simpler Thymes. "Both that we were chosen to be on the passport and that we're an outside activity."
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Marie Kimball

Marie Kimball’s family is requesting a card shower to honor her 90th birthday in May. Marie and her late husband, Wayne, were blessed with four children: Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis, Mo. Marie has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Rescue Mission feeds local heroes

The Norfolk Rescue Mission was back in action early Wednesday as the annual event that’s been going on for 20 years got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wednesday event was all about honoring local police officers and first responders with all that they do, not only locally, but all over the United States. The annual event invites everybody to come and enjoy food and beverages offered by the Rescue Mission .
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Gemstone enthusiasts gather at Sunset Plaza Mall

NORFOLK - It’s the Northeast Nebraska Rock and Mineral show at Norfolk’s Sunset Plaza. Stalls are lined up by collectors and enthusiasts showing their collections they’ve found and purchased - and stalls even crafts new ones in real-time. For visitors, it’s a nice display of gemstones and rare finds. For...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Ron and Marilyn Willers

Ron and Marilyn (Hoile) Willers will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on May 26. Please join their son, Scott (Sara) Willers, in celebrating this milestone with sending cards memories and well wishes to 1624 N. 37th St., Norfolk NE 68701.