Black Lives Matter flag raised in Jersey City: "We serve a greater purpose for knowledge and understanding"

pixel2013/ Pixabay

A Black Lives Matter flag was raised on Tuesday, May 25, at the City Hall in Jersey City to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Blacks in Law Enforcement Servicing the Community, or BLESC, is the nonprofit group that hosted the event in partnership with Mayor Steven Fulop, the Municipal Council, and the Office of Cultural Affairs, as Fox News reports.

According to the news outlet, the flag was being raised while the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was played in the background.

“We serve a greater purpose which is to facilitate the power of knowledge, understanding, morality, responsibility, and prosperity,” BLESC stated on their page.

The tribute paid to George Floyd’s death gave new hope and spread a wave of positive energy all throughout the city.

On Tuesday there were several marches, rallies, and tributes held to remember the life and tragic death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died when then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.

Chauvin has been convicted of murder in April.

As a recognition of one year that has passed since the tragic murder happened, Jersey City showed its support and the will to move forward with a united community. Collaboration, friendship, mutual understanding, tolerance, and a will to hear others and help whenever possible are an integral part of this symbolic gesture.

Jersey City community steps forwards and is ready to meet all challenges without passing negative judgment or excluding anyone based on the color of their skin.