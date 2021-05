Flower Mound Police responded at 8:37 a.m. today, May 29, to 911 calls reporting a person with a gun in the 3100 block of Skillern Road. The 911 callers stated there was an adult male pointing a firearm at people in and around Post Oak Park. Officers initially responded to the park area but were then informed that the subject was outside Flower Mound Fire Station #7, which is located at 2777 Skillern Rd. Officers located the subject as he was attempting to enter the fire station.