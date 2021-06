I’ve known Gates Otsuji for about 10 years now. He was a bartender (eventually head bartender) at the trendy downtown hotel where I first learned how to make drinks - and, full disclosure, he’s probably the closest thing I’ve ever had to a mentor. Understandably, I wanted to get one of his original cocktails on our site. So here’s a drink called The Snakecharmer, compliments of someone who, in my obviously unbiased opinion, is one of the very best bartenders out there.