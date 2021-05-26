newsbreak-logo
Brad Pitt granted joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie in tentative ruling

By Doha Madani, Diana Dasrath
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt was granted joint custody of his five underage children with former wife Angelina Jolie in a tentative ruling, sources confirmed to NBC News Wednesday. Pitt, who split from Jolie in 2016, was granted a request to adjust the current custody agreement to allow him more time with his children, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The new arrangement tentatively splits Pitt’s legal custody 50-50 with his ex-wife.

