Visualized: The Top 5 Questions on Sustainable Investing for Advisers

By observing the current trends in the European fund industry, I have the feeling that sustainable investment strategies will become increasingly focused on environmental aspects—the E in ESG—instead of taking a holistic view. This trend is obviously driven by the decision of the EU Commission to focus its action plan on financing sustainable growth on environmental aspects, as the EU wants to be the leading economic area with regard to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change. This is not only true when it comes to fund launches—even established funds are getting repurposed to meet the new specifications of a sustainable fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). This means we are seeing that some funds which were following a broader ESG-related investment strategy are now focusing on environmental topics.