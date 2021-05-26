newsbreak-logo
Wichita Falls, TX

So Apparently Wichita Falls is Really Mad About Some Signs in Front of a Business

By Stryker
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 4 days ago
We really have our priorities straight in our city right now. I would say once a week, I am honestly shocked with what is considered important in our city. Not too long ago, we had people receiving letters in their mail about basketball hoops in front of their own homes. Don't you even think about your kids having fun in front of the house, you could get the cops called on you. The city website LITERALLY said to call the cops on people having a basketball hoop in front of their home.

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

