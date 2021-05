Alright I need to go on another useless rant, but I really don't get this. So this past Saturday I was driving around Wichita Falls and I turned onto McNeil Avenue off of Kell. I'm going up the road towards Call Field Road and the road is kinda backed up. I thought, dang must be an accident. I then notice why everyone is stopping. We have a new traffic light going in. Looks like we will have a new access point from McNeil going into Maplewood Avenue.