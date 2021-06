A new Warzone Season 3 bug allows players to unlock the new AMP63 Pistol and take it with them into Black Ops Cold War ahead of its official release. As part of the major Season 3 Reloaded update, two new weapons were locked in for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. After an earlier tease, the Ballistic Knife became available as soon as the patch went live. However, the AMP63 Pistol was held back for an in-season release.