VIDEO: Sleater-Kinney Share New Single “High in the Grass”

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie rock duo Sleater-Kinney announced their upcoming album Path of Wellness earlier this month, and they are back with another single from the LP. The new song, “High in the Grass”, follows the lead single “Worry With You”, and arrived with a brand new music video. Path of Wellness is...

