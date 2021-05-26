VIDEO: Sleater-Kinney Share New Single “High in the Grass”

There's new music from Portland's Sleater-Kinney. The record conceived by Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker faced many challenges during quarantine, but their 10th album, Path of Wellness, is coming June 11. I'll play the record's first released song, "Worry With You." Speaking of challenges, Lowland Hum decided to reimagine Peter Gabriel's 1986 album So, shortly after the duo's first child. The inspiration was to celebrate the 35th anniversary of this intelligent and stunning record. I have a conversation with Lowland Hum's Lauren Goans and Daniel Levi Goans and play their version of Peter Gabriel's, "In Your Eyes." Another celebration on this week's show commemorates the label Secretly Canadian. The Bloomington, Ind., label turns 25, and for the big anniversary, it's releasing a series of singles and more while trying to raise $250,000 for New Hope For Families, which Secretly Canadian calls "the only Bloomington organization where families with children can find shelter together." From that collection, I play a version of pianist Bill Evans' song "Peace Piece," performed by Green-House. Another song of tranquility comes from Briars of North America, two cousins creating calming music and creating their own language.