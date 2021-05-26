Cancel
Aly & AJ: “We wanted a record that signified California and tipped out hats to the greats.”

By Kyle Meredith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, their first album in 14 years.The sisters tells us about making a West Coast record with heroes Grace Slick, Janis Joplin, and the Laurel Canyon scene in mind, while reflecting on the turmoil going on in the country over the past few years. The actor/musicians also discuss working with Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum on “Listen!!,” having their 00’s hit Potential Breakup Song become a TikTok trend, updating their past catalog, upcoming tour plans.

