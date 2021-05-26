Aly & AJ: “We wanted a record that signified California and tipped out hats to the greats.”

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago…. Inside every bass player in a rock & roll band is a front man waiting to come out. Some, like Sting, Phil Lynott, Geddy Lee and Paul McCartney have that natural charisma or the voice to be out front. Others are destined to be in the background laying down the groove that is so important but sometimes overlooked. So it was for John Entwistle of The Who. He would get a song on a Who album once in awhile…who can forget this classic…