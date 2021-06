Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department reminds THE public:. Click It or Ticket Campaign will take place May 24th through June 6th. The Village of Hastings on Hudson Police Department is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2021 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep motorists safe. During this time officers will be out on patrol as well as setting up safety check points.