Out of respect for mourners and in observance of Memorial Day, River View Cemetery will be closed to bicyclists May 28-31.

(May 26, 2021) Today, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and River View Cemetery announced that the roads through the cemetery will be closed to bicycle traffic from May 28 through May 31. The closure will allow mourners to peacefully observe Memorial Day.

River View Cemetery is a fully operating cemetery, serving over 600 families every year. Funerals and burials occur regularly. While River View Cemetery does allow the public to bike and walk through, the cemetery asks members of the public to help keep the space peaceful for mourners by following these rules:

· Only visit during operating hours, which are 8 a.m. to dusk.

· Keep speeds to 15 mph and stop at intersections.

· Avoid mourners and active burial sites.

· Move to an edge of the road during funeral processions.

· No pets. Service animals are welcome.

· No roller blades, skates, skateboards, or scooters.

"We welcome you to enjoy River View Cemetery," said Rachel Essig, Executive Director of River View Cemetery. "While we currently allow recreationists to walk or bike through, it is a privilege, not a right. Please help us keep River View safe and peaceful for all. Note that we are closed to bicyclists and through-traffic from May 28-31 to allow families to visit graves and mourn in peace during Memorial Day weekend. We appreciate your stewardship."