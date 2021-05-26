Cancel
Beaufort, NC

2021 Community Health Assessment

The 2021 Community Health Assessment is underway! You may think your feedback or opinions don’t matter, BUT THEY DO!. Data obtained from the Community Health Assessment helps determine areas of greatest need for ourselves, family, neighbors and community. There are no wrong answers. We would love for all to complete the survey, but we are desperately in need of hearing from men, as well as those of minority populations. Complete a survey via online or a paper version can be picked up and returned to Beaufort County Health Department (1436 Highland Drive, Washington NC 27889). Thank you!

