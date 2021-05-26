Figure of the Week: Closing the gender gap to reduce food insecurity in Africa
In April of this year, the Oxford Business group released its “Agriculture in Africa 2021: Focus Report”. This report outlines the region’s export potential and food security challenges in the face of the detrimental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also explores how the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the modernization of agricultural processes are generating growth opportunities across the agricultural ecosystem.www.brookings.edu