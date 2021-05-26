newsbreak-logo
Figure of the Week: Closing the gender gap to reduce food insecurity in Africa

By Tamara White
Brookings Institution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April of this year, the Oxford Business group released its “Agriculture in Africa 2021: Focus Report”. This report outlines the region’s export potential and food security challenges in the face of the detrimental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also explores how the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the modernization of agricultural processes are generating growth opportunities across the agricultural ecosystem.

AgricultureUN News Centre

Millets prove tasty solution to climate and food security challenges

A renewed focus on boosting the production of millets and highlighting their benefits, is critical to reducing over-reliance on more commonly grown crops, boosting diverse diets, and food security. That’s especially true during periods of natural disaster when food becomes scarce, according to Dr Nancy Aburto, an agriculture expert at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Food & DrinksWorld Bank Blogs

Improving transport and connectivity in Africa: Can drones be part of the solution?

Transport and logistics links in Africa remain costly and unreliable, especially for reaching remote communities. In rural areas, only about a third of Africans live within 2 kilometers of an all-weather road, and the current infrastructure investment gaps in road transport infrastructure in the region amount to billions of dollars annually. The national road density in the region remains less than a quarter of the global average. The intensifying effects of climate change and, in parts of the region, conflict and violence, further hinder the ability of governments and businesses to efficiently and reliably ensure the delivery of goods and services. These gaps also present enormous challenges to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, from health to agricultural productivity to food security.
Public HealthReliefweb.int

Africa urgently needs 20 million second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Brazzaville, 27 May 2021 – Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the 8—12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). A single dose of the...
Public HealthInter Press Service

COVID-19 Widens Learning Gap For Girls In Rural Ghana

Ghana’s education sector was one of the hardest affected by the pandemic and for many girls, particularly those in rural areas, the consequences of school closures means many will never return to their schooling. “It was difficult for me to come back to school,” she tells IPS. “When I was...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

How Asia and Africa are finding innovative ways to plug the COVID-19 health gaps

Innovative solutions have been developed across Africa and Asia to deal with the increasing demand for health workers and services due to COVID-19. These include the use of drones, solar-powered freezers and utilizing Pakistan's unemployed doctors. In a pandemic, these solutions can be the deciding factor between effectively managing the...
BusinessWorld Bank Blogs

The road to recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa: Capitalizing on transformative opportunities from shifting FDI patterns

The flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Africa has shifted over the past decade, as new sources of investment have emerged and new sectors have expanded. While the COVID-19 crisis has clouded the outlook for future investment, capitalizing on the longer-term trends presents a compelling opportunity for African policy makers looking towards economic recovery.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

In South Africa, a zero-waste food bus hopes to drive away hunger

In Johannesburg, an old school bus has been converted into a low-cost grocery store. The Skhaftin bus is named after a local slang word meaning lunchbox. The lockdown initiative aims to fight hunger in the inner city. In April 2020, one in five South Africans were going hungry, and by...
Energy Industrymelodyinter.com

Dangote refinery will bridge Africa’s petrol supply gap ― Envoy

Charge D’Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria in Senegal, Mr. A.K Zanna, has stated that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos will bridge the supply gap for petroleum products across the African continent. A statement by Dangote Industries Limited on Tuesday said Zanna also stated that the Dangote...
Businessaltaghyeer.info

RW: 16% of Sudan’s population facing acute food insecurity

A Relief Web analysis recently reported of a 16% of Sudan’s population facing “acute food insecurity”, with the figure expected to rise to 21% during June – September. The report also mentioned that out of the 7.3 million people analyzed (16%), around 1.8 million are in critical food insecurity. The...
AgricultureVoice of America

Increasing Food Security in Africa

PCUSA guest host Kim Lewis speaks with Atsuko Toda, acting vice-president of the African Development Bank's Agriculture, Human and Social Capital about the latest breakthroughs to boost food production and ensure food security in Africa. Toda also shares highlights from the recent high level virtual "Leaders' Dialogue" presented by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD.
EconomyInternational Business Times

'New Deal' Hopes For Africa As Paris Summit Tackles Finance Gap

Hopes of a financial lifeline for Covid-battered Africa ran high at a summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, with the boss of the African Union hailing the talks as a potential "new deal" for the continent. The summit brings together African leaders and global financial institutions seeking to...
Agricultureperfumerflavorist.com

Kerry x Concern Worldwide Offer Farmer Education in Niger

Kerry and Concern Worldwide, the Irish humanitarian organization, have revealed that, through its partnership in Niger, nearly 500 farmers have been trained over the last year as part of its four-year partnership. Three years into the partnership, the results have shown significant improvements to the region, including clean water access,...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

COVID-19: how the pandemic increased food poverty in the UK

Around 8.4 million Britons struggle to get enough to eat, according to the latest figures from the UN, which puts the UK on a par with countries like Latvia and Hungary. This state of affairs is called food insecurity and it has been on the increase since the 2008 financial crisis and the decade of austerity that followed. But in the last year, COVID-19 has made things worse. Because of the pandemic, more people than ever simply do not have enough to eat.
Agriculturemelodyinter.com

Food Production: AFAN alleges neglect of farmers’ plight by Min of Agric

As Nigeria’s food production continues to face challenges coupled with skyrocketing food prices across the country, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Thursday, alleged neglect of farmers’ plight by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The allegation was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant National...
Public Healthfeedstuffs.com

Food insecurity, social sustainability top of mind

More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are beginning to experience a taste of what post-pandemic life might look like as their shopping and eating habits return to their pre-pandemic patterns. At the same time, there are alarming signs of inequalities and disparities within our food system. These are among the findings of the “2021 Food & Health Survey,” conducted every year since 2006 by the International Food Information Council (IFIC).