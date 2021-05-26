New or “Coming Soon” Businesses to Cathedral City

Property owners have until August 2 to respond Owners of residential or business property in Riverside County who have unclaimed property tax refunds may file to receive reimbursement starting today (May 3). The time period to file will run through August 2. “This is a reminder to all residents to check the Treasurer-Tax Collector website to see if they are due for a refund,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings. “Don’t be caught short by the deadline. Our team is available to help residents through the process.” Almost 600 refunds totaling more than $540,000 remain unclaimed. Most refunds stem from valuation reductions by the county assessor and are related to corrections or.