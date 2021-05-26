newsbreak-logo
Cathedral City, CA

New or "Coming Soon" Businesses to Cathedral City

By Chris Parman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the “State of the City” virtual address held on Tuesday, Mayor Raymond Gregory discussed the new businesses that opened over the past year, and those coming soon to Cathedral City. Starting in the far north of the city, the Crossings at Bob Hope has finished the initial build-out including...

