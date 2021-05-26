New or “Coming Soon” Businesses to Cathedral City

As the Riverside County Library System prepares to move into the new Menifee Library, doors of the neighboring Romoland and Paloma Valley branches will be closed permanently to centrally combine and offer full library services to the community of Menifee. The Riverside County Library System has partnered with Perris Union High School District since 2007 to offer public library services through Romoland Public Library, located at Heritage High School and Paloma Valley Public Library, located at Paloma Valley High School. These two branches will end their limited library services permanently and close their doors at 2 p.m. May 15. The new home of the Menifee Library, 28798 La Piedra Road, is scheduled to open early summer. The modern, 20,000 square-foot state-of-the-art library will of.