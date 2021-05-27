Cancel
Chicago, IL

‘School of Rock’ drummer Kevin Clark fatally hit by car while riding bike

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 23 days ago
CHICAGO — Musician Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was fatally struck by a driver while he biked in a Chicago neighborhood, authorities said. He was 32.

Clark was killed while riding his bicycle through the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago at about 1:20 a.m. CDT, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, police said. Paramedics took Clark to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. CDT, the newspaper reported.

The driver of the Sonata was issued citations, police said.

Clark began playing the drums when he was 3. Despite having no acting experience, Clark was cast in “School of Rock” when he was 12 years old, Rolling Stone reported. Clark played the role of a drummer in Jack Black’s student band.

That was Clark’s lone acting credit, but he continued to drum in bands around Chicago. His most recent band, Jess Bess and the Intentions, played its first show Saturday, Clark’s mother, Allison Clark, told the Sun-Times.

“They were unbelievably fantastic and they would’ve gone somewhere,” Allison Clark told the newspaper.

Allison Clark said her son was “just a raw talent.”

“He’s got a heart of gold,” Allison Clark told the Sun-Times. “He just kind of shined. He took it (his acting role) on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

