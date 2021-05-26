Cancel
Alameda, CA

Public workshops, hearings announced for Draft Plan Bay Area 2050

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional plan for transportation, housing, the economy, and the environment. Interested agencies, organizations and individuals are invited by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) to comment on the Draft Plan Bay Area 2050. As required by state and federal law, MTC and ABAG have jointly developed this regional plan for transportation, housing, the economy, and the environment, which will serve as the San Francisco Bay Area’s Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and Sustainable Communities Strategy (SCS) upon its adoption. Draft Plan Bay Area 2050 is defined by 35 integrated strategies designed to advance the region towards a more equitable and resilient future.

