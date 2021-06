LEGO’s first venture into the book crowdfunding on Unbound for The Secret Life of LEGO Bricks ended last week very successfully and we now wait for the book to be published. When the campaign ended, it had a 205% funding rate with 3,660 supporters which I bet is more than what LEGO could have imagined. For a quick note, there will be 3,783 names in the back of the book on the supporter list. Now we wait for Daniel Konstanski to finish writing the book and it should be released by Spring 2022.