Bless This Mess
At the end of January, a barge loaded with 1,000 tons of material dredged from the bottom of the Gowanus sank into the canal, the vessel itself now contributing to the pollution it was charged with cleaning up. The incident provoked a widespread media giggle at the permanent eschatological condition of the canal. But beyond a dirty joke, the submersion of the Weeks #71 barge, in the terminology of the official incident report, resembles an episode from the exertions of Sisyphus.urbanomnibus.net