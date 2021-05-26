How to Sell Your Tweets as NFT on a Blockchain?

Recently there has been a rise in popularity for non-fungible tokens on the Internet, which are more known by their acronym NFT. While NFTs can be traded like any other physical object, NFTs are also sometimes representing rather curious entities, may they be entirely digital or not. Even digital rocks can be traded but much like with art, any object’s value is determined by what someone is willing to pay for it, and some only buy with the intent of selling it for a higher value. In this article, we want to introduce the process of buying and selling tweets, including your own, from Twitter.