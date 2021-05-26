Cancel
Remediation as Ongoing Process of Recovery and Repair: Bronx River House

By Francesca Johanson
Urban Omnibus
Cover picture for the articleWhere would one stop on a “toxic tour” of New York City? From underground oil spills to lead-painted windowsills, contaminated sites abound. In recent years, there have been increasing efforts and demands to clean them up, whether to protect the health of people and other living things, satisfy legal requirements, or make way for lucrative new uses. For our special series Cleaning Up?, we are presenting a number of short illustrated case studies of recent remediation projects in and around the city. What do we do when we “clean up”? What kinds of technical interventions exist, and what are their social consequences? Together, consider these case studies not as a primer of remediation techniques, but as a survey of practices and attitudes. For our purposes, remediation entails not only abating toxic chemicals by engineering basements and barriers, specifying chelating agents and plants, or dredging, but a range of practices that extend from environmental engineering to justice struggles, policy, planning, and design. These buildings, landscapes, and other intentional projects to repair, recover, and redeem contaminated environments demonstrate both conventional and emerging techniques, and their aspirations and contradictions.

