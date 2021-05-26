Cancel
New York City, NY

Remediation as Reparative Justice: Renewable Rikers

By Francesca Johanson
Urban Omnibus
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnchecked violence and sickness have routinely defined the experience of those incarcerated at Rikers Island. Connected by a single bridge to the island’s south, the sprawling jail complex is largely removed from the daily lives of New Yorkers. But in recent years, the extent of the brutality has become more widely known: Regular beatings by guards have severely debilitated detainees; years of solitary confinement have driven some to suicide; and sexual abuse — coupled with sinister indifference by those in charge — darken the accounts of those damned to the island on the East River.

