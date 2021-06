The Chief Justice, has come under intense criticism for dragging one of the country’s respected lawyers; Dr. Dominic Ayine, before the General Legal Council, which he heads. From various quarters, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is being bashed for asking the General Legal Council, to investigate the comments made by the former deputy Attorney General with many, saying he had overstepped his bounds, while others accused him of trying to instill a “culture of silence” in the country.