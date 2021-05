Durrell Artaze Babbs, better known to the world as the R&B singer/songwriter/actor, Tank, revealed a day ago that he's going deaf. Wow! When I heard that, it made me incredibly sad. Why? I thought about what this could mean for a person who sings and plays instruments, as their whole world revolves around sound. I thought about whether or not he would lose his sense of musicianship if he couldn't hear the notes and, even worse, if he would lose his vocal tone. This is crazy, but hopefully not permanent.