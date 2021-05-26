Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng arrested in Accra for speeding

By Albert Hyde
ghbase.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier this week. Boateng was among 35 drivers who were arrested in Accra for various traffic offences in a joint operation by the police’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) on the Olusegun Obasanjo Way and J A Kufour Avenue in Accra.

www.ghbase.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Boateng
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Traffic Police#Former Black Stars#Mttd#Citi Tv#Citi Sports#Ama#Officer#Driving#Video#Mayor#Global Road Safety#Indiscipline Campaign#This Week#Speeds#Adjei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldchatsports.com

Fan View: Derek Boateng's arrest catches many by surprise

The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was apprehended for breaking road traffic regulations. Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was among those in trouble when the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service clamped down on speeding drivers in Accra. He was one of 35 persons...
WWEComicBook

Former WWE Star Arrested on Numerous Charges

Former WWE star Marcus Bagwell, best known for his time in WCW as Buff Bagwell, was arrested on Saturday in Cobb County, Georgia on numerous charges. Those included driving under the influence of drugs, an open container violation, Hit & Run, speeding, giving false information to law enforcement, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The 17 combined charges resulted in him paying $15,840 in bail bonds, though he was out by Saturday evening. You can see his mugshot via The Georgia Gazette here.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Blue star Lee Ryan charged with two speeding offences

Blue star Lee Ryan is to stand trial charged with two speeding offences and failing to tell police who was behind the wheel. The All Rise singer, 37, was not in court when his case was heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Court papers say he is charged with...
Worldgoal.com

Matasi: Harambee Stars goalkeeper involved in road accident

The former AFC Leopards star was heading to Nairobi from Kakamega when his Toyota Vitz lost control and rolled several times. Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been involved in a road accident at Kapsabet on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega. Goal understands the former Posta Rangers and AFC...
Trafficgobnewsonline.com

Commuters stranded for hours in gridlock on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Hundreds of commuters traveling from Kumasi to Accra have been stuck in gridlock between Bunso and Anyinam, on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region. Citi News understands that the severe traffic, which started around 5:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021, is not getting any better as some travelers had spent between two to three hours in it at the time of filing this report.
Celebritiesurbanislandz.com

Dancehall Artist Popcaan Pleads Not Guilty To Traffic Charges

Dancehall veteran Popcaan maintains his innocence in his ongoing road traffic case. Popcaan appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court on Thursday, June 3, and pleaded not guilty to up to six traffic breaches. The dancehall deejay, whose real name is André Sutherland, is to return to court on September 2, when a trial date is expected to be set.
Public Safetygobnewsonline.com

Bodies of 9 persons trapped in mining pit retrieved in Talensi

Nine miners trapped in a pit at the Gbane mining area of the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have died. The bodies were retrieved two days after a rescue mission by a joint security team together with officials of the National Disaster Management Organization, (NADMO). Police say the...
Worldgobnewsonline.com

Shatta Wale denies assaulting a road contractor at East Legon

Popular dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has denied assaulting a road contractor and his employees working on a stretch of road at Adjirigano in Accra. The musician has been accused of sending a number of young men to beat up the contractor and...
Grocery & Supermakettv6tnt.com

Morning News Brief: 1st June, 2021

The COVID death toll in Trinidad and Tobago inches closer towards the 500 mark with the Ministry of Health reported on Monday afternoon that there have been 16 more COVID-related deaths. The death toll is now 495. The Ministry said the 16 comprised three elderly males, eight elderly females, three middle-aged males and two middle-aged females, all with comorbidities.
Violent Crimesnews784.com

Jamaica: Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Of 2 Wives Denied Bail

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Two dead wives, a dead witness, a propensity for violence, and the ability to hire assassins were among the grounds a Supreme Court judge cited as prime reasons for denying bail to Portland businessman Everton “Beachy Stout” McDonald, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of his two wives.
Protestsnewspotng.com

Panic As Protesting Students Block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Protesting students of D S Adegbenro Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State have blocked the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway. Newspot understands that the students were protesting against the management of the school for not allowing their colleagues to write exams. It was gathered that the students blocked Both sides of the expressway, and the...
Worldnewspotng.com

Okorocha Reacts To Gulak’s Assassination

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the murder of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, by unknown gunmen in Imo State. Newspot had reported how Gulak was killed in the early hours of Sunday shortly after he left his hotel and...
Public Safetynewspotng.com

Nine Dead In Ghana Gold Mine Collapse – Newspot

Nine people died in a gold mine collapse in northern Ghana this week, police said Thursday as rescue operations continue. Accidents in small-scale gold mining, known locally as “galamsey”, are common in the West African nation and President Nana Akufo-Addo vowed a crackdown to curb its environmental damage. The latest...
Port Lavaca, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Man arrested following high speed chase in Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Joseph Dalton O’ Neal was booked following a high speed chase in Port Lavaca that involved a stolen school bus. The school bus wrecked out in Port Lavaca, it went off the road near a grocery store near Highway 35...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Four-way machete brawl in broad daylight leaves man fighting for his life

A man is in critical condition after a fight involving four men armed with machetes and hammers in London.Video of the incident shows one man, stripped to the waist and barefoot, holding a machete in one hand and a hammer in the other, while lunging at the other men.A second man, in grey jogging bottoms and a navy T-shirt, is seen holding a carving knife.Residents who lived close to where the incident took place, in Barge Walk in north Greenwich, are heard calling for the violence to stop, with one woman shouting: “It’s not worth it, stop it.”One witness told...
MinoritiesBBC

Dea-John Reid racially abused before Kingstanding stabbing, say police

A 14-year-old boy who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham was racially abused before the attack, police believe. Dea-John Reid and his friends were subjected to racist language before being pursued in Kingstanding on Monday evening, West Midlands Police said. Six people have been arrested, including two teenagers,...
Violent Crimesthesource.com

J. Prince Issues Message to Houston After Murder of His Nephew

J. Prince has issued a message to the Houston blasting the murderers of his nephew. Sharing a picture of himself and his fallen relative, J. Prince had words about the “renegade young punks” who shot his nephew in the heart. “These clowns have no principles, with an ‘anybody can get...
Hialeah, FLlawofficer.com

The media refuses to identify suspects in mass shooting

HIALEAH, Florida — Just days after three gunmen shot 23 people and killed two, at a Miami area concert hall, the killers remain on the run. Yet the mainstream media is barely talking about it. Granted, a paragraph with a few facts is hard to come by these days in the mainstream media. But it seems media bias has reached new levels through action—and inaction.