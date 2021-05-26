Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng arrested in Accra for speeding
Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng, found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier this week. Boateng was among 35 drivers who were arrested in Accra for various traffic offences in a joint operation by the police’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) on the Olusegun Obasanjo Way and J A Kufour Avenue in Accra.www.ghbase.com