Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng arrested in Accra for speeding

A man is in critical condition after a fight involving four men armed with machetes and hammers in London.Video of the incident shows one man, stripped to the waist and barefoot, holding a machete in one hand and a hammer in the other, while lunging at the other men.A second man, in grey jogging bottoms and a navy T-shirt, is seen holding a carving knife.Residents who lived close to where the incident took place, in Barge Walk in north Greenwich, are heard calling for the violence to stop, with one woman shouting: “It’s not worth it, stop it.”One witness told...