The plot thickens in the long-running case of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who was murdered in 2017 as she was preparing an exposé on corruption in her home country. The report centered on questionable contracts awarded by the government to a company owned by Yorgen Fenech, also a well-known casino operator in Malta. However, her story would never be completely unveiled. Galizia’s murder caused a global public outcry, forcing a major investigation that ultimately led to Melvin Theuma. He began unraveling the mystery for investigators in exchange for immunity, but the case has taken a turn after he apparently acknowledged that he was involved in a casino heist that went unsolved for 11 years, as well as two robberies involving HSBC bank properties.