There’s not really much to say here. The Chicago Red Stars have kicked off their 2021 NWSL Regular Season with a 5-0 loss on the road to the Portland Thorns. This continues their disappointing history against Portland, still winning just a single game out of what is now 24 meetings with the Thorns. In fact, in all of Chicago and Portland outdoor soccer history, Chicago teams have only won 6 games out of 41 total games, thanks mostly to the Chicago Sting of the NASL winning four. The moment that Portland showed up on the schedule, we should’ve seen this coming.